Granada vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Granada in an important clash at Estadio los Carmenes on Saturday.

Granada vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have staged a commendable recovery after a poor start to their campaign. The Yellow Submarines held Real Madrid to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Granada, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Granada vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive record against Granada and have won eight out of 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's paltry two victories.

Granada have failed to defeat Villarreal in the last 11 meetings between the two teams, with their previous victory coming in 2014.

Granada have won just over 13% of their matches against Villarreal and have a lower win percentage only against Real Madrid and Eibar.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last five away games against Granada in La Liga and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Granada have lost four games on the trot in La Liga - their worst run in nearly five years - and have failed to score in three of these matches.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last three La Liga matches and have kept clean sheets in all these three games.

Granada vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been impressive since the turn of the year and have grown in stature in their La Liga campaign. The Yellow Submarines are fighting for a place in Europe next season and will look to make the most of their purple patch this weekend.

Granada, on the other hand, are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and will need to fight for their lives in the top flight. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 0-2 Villarreal

Granada vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Gerard Moreno to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Villarreal to keep a clean sheet: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi