Granada vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Granada take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio los Carmenes on Monday.

Granada vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Granada, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Granada vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Granada and have won nine out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's two victories.

After a run of two victories in four matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Granada are winless in their last 12 league games against the Yellow Submarines in the top flight.

Villarreal have won four out of their eight games away from home against Granada in La Liga and have a better record in this regard only against Girona among their current opponents in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last two games away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga and could extend their streak to three matches for the first time since April 2014.

Granada are winless in their last five matches played on Mondays in La Liga.

Granada vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have flattered to deceive in La Liga this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. The Yellow Submarines have shown flashes of their potential but will need a run of good results to move up the league table.

Granada can pull off an upset on their day but have largely struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Villarreal

Granada vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes