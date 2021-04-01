Granada vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action resumes at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes as Granada host Villarreal on Saturday in a battle for the European spots.

Granada sit eighth in the table with 36 points, while Villarreal are seven points clear in seventh place.

A UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Manchester United was the reward after Granada defeated Molde 3-2 on aggregate.

Fatigue played its part as the Nazaries lost 1-2 away to Valencia ahead of the international break.

Villarreal made short work of Dynamo Kyiv, with a 2-0 second leg victory (4-0 agg) setting up a quarter-final tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League.

The Yellow Submarine continued their winning form against Cadiz, with a 2-1 win at home before the international break.

Granada vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Granada have a terrible record against Villarreal, with their only win in the last 10 games coming at home in the 2013-14 season. Villarreal have won five and drawn the other four in that same period.

The two teams last met in January, with Granada escaping with a 2-2 draw at La Ceramica as Paco Alcacer missed a late penalty.

Granada form in La Liga : L-W-L-W-L

Villarreal form in La Liga : W-W-L-L-D

Granada vs Villarreal Team News

Granada

90 abriles rojiblancos.

90 años de historia.



¡Por nosotros, por vosotros, por los que juntos SOMOS EL GRANADA CF! ❤️🤍 #90AniversarioGCF pic.twitter.com/DNanQVhNum — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) April 1, 2021

Diego Martinez welcomed Alberto Soro and Darwin Machis back to training during the international break. However, Neyder Lozano, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Milla, Luis Suarez and Carlos Neva are still on the sidelines.

Nehuen Perez, Yan Brice Eteki and Domingos Duarte may be rested after their international commitments, although Rui Silva should continue in goal.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Luis Milla, Luis Suarez, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal

All focus on #GranadaVillarreal (Saturday, 2pm CEST, Los Cármenes) pic.twitter.com/GcQmp7QkPS — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) March 31, 2021

Unai Emery welcomed Pau Torres, Fer Niño and Geronimo Rulli back to training, with the trio available for the game. Francis Coquelin also took part in training but might be a doubt for this encounter, alongside Sergio Asenjo.

Pervis Estupiñán and Vicente Iborra remain on the sidelines.

Injured: Pervis Estupiñán, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin, Sergio Asenjo

Suspended: None

Granada vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) : Rui Silva (GK); Quini, Jesus Vallejo, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz; Domingos Quina, Yangel Herrera; Darwin Machis, Antonio Puertas, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli (GK); Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth, Daniel Parejo; Manu Trigueros; Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Granada vs Villarreal Prediction

The international break allowed Granada's walking wounded to make a return, but the Andalusians remain underdogs for this game. Pau Torres' return and Gerard Moreno's form should make Villarreal favorites, with Unai Emery's side in sparkling form prior to the international break.

We expect a win for the Yellow Submarine, although Granada will make it a tough encounter.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Villarreal