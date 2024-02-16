Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Grasshopper and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 24 clash on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat away to FC Zurich. Both sides were reduced to 10 men in the first half, with Antonio Marchesano scoring the match-winner from the spot in the 38th minute.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over St. Gallen last weekend. Renato Veiga was sent off for the Rotblau in the 46th minute but despite their one-man disadvantage, Fabio Celestini's men went on to secure the win. Thierno Barry scored the match-winner in the 63rd minute.

The victory saw them move to ninth spot in the table with 28 points to show for their efforts in 23 games. Grasshopper are one spot and three points behind.

Grasshopper vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 235th meeting between the two sides. Grasshopper have 97 wins to their name, Basel were victorious on 87 occasions while 50 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Grasshopper claimed a 1-0 away win.

Basel are unbeaten in their last five away games, winning three and drawing two games in this sequence.

Seven of Grasshopper's last nine league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Basel's last eight league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Eight of Grasshopper's last nine league games have produced less than three goals.

Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction

Grasshopper have won just one of the five league games they have played this year and have lost their last two games on the bounce. Their games tend to be tight, cagey affairs with goals coming at a premium.

Basel, for their part, have had a positive start to the year, losing just one of five games played in 2024. They have three wins in this period, including a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Young Boys.

Just three points separate the two sides in the table and a close game could be on the cards. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Grasshopper 1-1 Basel

Grasshopper vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score