Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Grasshopper and Basel will square off at the Letzigrund Stadion for the second time in four days when they battle for three points in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (February 4).

The matchday 19 fixture will pit two sides separated by just one point in the stamdings. Basel are sixth with 22 points, while Grasshopper are directly below them with 21 from 18 games.

The two sides played out an eight-goal thriller in the Swiss Cup in midweek. Zeki Amdouni and Ayumu Seko scored braces in Basel's 5-3 away win.

Grasshopper's last league game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Lugano last weekend. Basel, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against Luzern.

Grasshopper vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 231 previous occasions, with Grasshopper leading 94-86.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Basel win 5-3 away.

Grasshopper are without a win in 2023, losing two and drawing one.

Basel's three games this year have had goals at both ends.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have seen both teams score.

Grasshopper have the second best attack at home in the league, scoring 18 goals in nine games.

Grasshopper's defense is the second-worst at home, with only Sion (20) conceding more than their tally of 16 goals.

Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction

Basel have not had the best of campaigns and need to step up to secure continental qualification. Alexander Frei's side are three points behind the top four, and a win will see them boost their chances of finishing in the European spots.

Grasshopper, meanwhile, are in a similar condition but are yet to taste victory this year. The record Swiss champions suffered a harrowing defeat to Basel in the Swiss Cup and will get an opportunity to take back their pound of flesh immediately.

Both teams play on the front foot, so the spoils could be shared in another goalfest.

Prediction: Grasshopper 2-2 Basel

Grasshopper vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score in both halves

