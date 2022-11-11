Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Grasshopper and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at St. Gallen last week. Jeremy Guillemenot and Basil Stillhart scored either side of Christian Herc's goal to inspire their team to victory.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory at Luzern in a rescheduled matchday three fixture in midweek. Darian Males opened the scoring from the spot in the sixth minute, while Bradley Fink stepped off the bench to confirm the result with three minutes to go.

The win helped Alexander Frei's side climb to third spot in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 15 games. Grasshopper, meanwhile, occupy eighth position with 17 points to show for their efforts after 15 games.

Grasshopper vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Grasshopper have 93 wins from their last 229 games against Basel, who have been victorious on 85 occasions.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Basel go on a rampage in a 5-1 home win.

Grasshopper have won just one of their last eight league games, losing five.

Basel are unbeaten in six head-to-head games, winning four and drawing two.

The last four head-to-head games have seen both teams score.

Thirteen of Grasshopper's 17 games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with the last four witnessing goals at both ends.

Basel are unbeaten in 11 away head-to-head games, winning ten, including the last five.

Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction

Grasshopper started the season with a five-game unbeaten run in the league, but a return of just two wins from their last ten games has seen them plummet down the standings.

They also have a poor recent record against Basel, although their potent attack means they're likely to create enough goalscoring chances.

Games involving the two teams are typically high-scoring affairs, but Basel should claim a win, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Grasshopper 2-3 Basel

Grasshopper vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals

