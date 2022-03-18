Grasshopper vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

Grasshopper and Basel will square off at the Letzigrund Stadion in a Swiss Super League matchday 27 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Luzern. Leo Bonatini's second-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two teams. Basel, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 tie on Thursday.

Dan Ndoye put the Swiss side ahead in the 62nd minute to level the tie on aggregate. However, two late goals saw Marseille progress to the quarter-final with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Grasshopper are eighth in the league table with 27 points and are five points above the drop zone. Basel, meanwhile, are second on 47 points, 12 points behind table-toppers FC Zurich.

Grasshopper vs Basel Head-to-Head

Grasshopper have 93 wins against Basel. losing 80 times, while 49 games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in December 2021. Patjim Kasami scored an injury-time equaliser to help Basel snatch a point in a 2-2 stalemate on home turf.

Grasshopper form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D.

Basel form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D.

Grasshopper vs Basel Team News

Grasshopper

Petar Pusic is a doubt for the game, while Allan Arigoni is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: Petar Pusic, Bendeguz Bolla.

Suspensions: Allan Arigoni.

Unavailable: None.

Basel

Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula are all unavailable due to injuries. Michael Lang is a carrying a knock and will undergo a late evaluation to determine his availability.

Injuries: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula.

Doubtful: Michael Lang.

Suspension: None.

Grasshopper vs Basel Predicted XIs

Grasshopper (3-4-3): Andre Moreira (GK); Noah Loosli, Georg Margreitter, Ayumu Seko; Dominik Schmid, Christian Herc, Bruno Jordao, Nadjack; Hayao Kawabe, Francis Momoh, Mamadou Sene.

Basel (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Noah Katterbach, Andy Pelmard, Strahinja Pavlovic, Noah Katterbach; Fabian Frei, Matias Palacios; Liam Millar, Sebastiano Esposito, Dan Ndoye; Darian Males.

Grasshopper vs Basel Prediction

With FC Zurich set to take on Young Boys a day earlier, Basel are well primed to take advantage of any slip-ups by the two teams.

They could go all out to secure maximum points against a Grasshopper side that are in a poor run of form. The visitors are expected to register a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Grasshopper 0-3 Basel.

