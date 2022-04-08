Grasshopper vs Luzern prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Grasshopper and Luzern will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 29 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to city rivals and table-toppers FC Zurich last weekend. Giotto Morandi and Fidal Alliti scored second-half goals to ensure a share of the spoils.

Luzern also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Lugano on home turf. Filip Urginic and Marko Kvasina scored second-half goals to help the hosts come back from being two goals behind.

The draw left Luzern in ninth spot and they are five points away from safety. Grasshopper occupy the position immediately above them, making Saturday's clash a relegation six-pointer.

Grasshopper vs Luzern Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 186 occasions in the past. Grasshopper have been vastly superior in previous matches played and have 101 wins to their name.

Luzern were victorious on 50 occasions, while 35 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Leo Bonatini's first-half own goal helped Luzern secure a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Grasshopper form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Luzern form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Grasshopper vs Luzern Team News

Grasshopper

Lei Li, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro and Petar Pusic have been ruled out with injuries, while Amir Abrashi and Leo Bonatini are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Lei Li, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro, Petar Pusic

Doubtful: Amir Abrashi, Leo Bonatini

Suspension: None

FC Luzern @FCL_1901

#FCL #nomeLozärn #seit1901fürimmer



fcl.ch/publication/ei… Am Samstag wartet das eminent wichtige Auswärtsspiel gegen GC auf uns. Im Vorbericht erfahrt ihr alle wichtigen Infos zu diesem Duell. Am Samstag wartet das eminent wichtige Auswärtsspiel gegen GC auf uns. Im Vorbericht erfahrt ihr alle wichtigen Infos zu diesem Duell.#FCL #nomeLozärn #seit1901fürimmerfcl.ch/publication/ei…

Luzern

Pascal Schurpf and Thoma Monney are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: Pascal Schurpf, Thoma Monney

Suspension: None

Grasshopper vs Luzern Predicted XI

Grasshopper Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andre Moreira (GK); Noah Loosli, Georg Margreitter, Ayumu Seko; Dominik Schmid, Christian Herc, Bruno Jordao, Nadjack; Hayao Kawabe, Francis Momoh, Mamadou Sene

Luzern Predited XI (4-3-3): Marius Muller (GK); Silvan Sidler, Denis Simani, Marco Burch, Mohamed Drager; Filip Ugrinic, Ardon Jasari, Marvin Schulz; Samuele Campo, Asumah Abubakar, Nikola Cumic

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Grasshopper vs Luzern Prediction

A lot rides on the outcome of this game but neither side will play cautiously, owing to their respective expansive styles.

Plenty of goalscoring chances are likely to be created at both ends and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Grasshopper 2-2 Luzern

Edited by Peter P