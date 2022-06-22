Grasshopper vs Schaffhausen Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2022 

Ahead of the new Swiss Super League campaign, Grasshopper will host Schaffhausen at the Letzigrund on Friday in a friendly.

Grasshopper struggled on their return to the top flight last season, winning only a fourth of their league games. They ended the season with 40 points from 36 games, avoiding the relegation playoffs due to a significantly better goal difference than Luzern.

The Grasshoppers will now hope to put out a much better showing next season and will begin preparations for that this week. They are also scheduled to face fellow Swiss outfit Yverdon Sport and Bundesliga side Koln before their league campaign kicks off next month.

Schaffhausen, meanwhile, failed to secure promotion from the Challenge League last season after suffering a costly 2-1 loss to Aarau in their penultimate league game, which saw them surrender top spot in the table. They then faced Luzern in a two-legged playoff tie for a Swiss Super League spot, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

The visitors will be gutted not to have gotten the job done last season. However, they will head into the new season with confidence as they look to end their 15-year exile from the top flight.

Grasshopper vs Schaffhausen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Grasshopper and Schaffhausen. The hosts have won 13 of these matchups, while Schaffhausen have won six. Their other ten meetings have ended in draws.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture after keeping four straight shutouts before that.

The Grasshoppers had the second-worst home record in the Swiss Super League last season, picking up 21 points from 18 games, with only relegated Lausanne-Sport registering a lesser points tally.

Seven of Schaffhausen's nine league losses last season came on away territory.

Grasshopper vs Schaffhausen Prediction

Grasshopper picked up just one win in their final five games of the season. They, however, lost just one of their final four home games and will look to capitalise on their home advantage on Friday.

Schaffhausen, meanwhile, closed out their campaign with back-to-back winless outings, failing to win consecutive games for the first time this year. Their latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten run on away turf, so they will fancy their chances on Friday.

With nothing at stake in this week's clash, the Grasshoppers should win.

Prediction: Grasshopper 2-1 Schaffhausen.

Grasshopper vs Schaffhausen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Grasshopper.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of their last six matches).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last seven games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

