Grasshopper vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Grasshopper will entertain Zurich at Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (October 1).

The cross-town rivals have had contrasting fortunes in the domestic top flight. While Grasshopper are in mid-table, Zürich are languishing in the basement of the standings. The hosts have 12 points – five behind leaders Young Boys - after eight games.

Hoppers are always wary of facing Zurich, having dominated the Zurich derby over the years. However, Zurich have been a shadow of themselves this term. While they have been described as paper tigers, others believe they could fare well here due to the bragging rights at stake.

Zurich are the defending champions – their first title since their three-peat in the 2000s. They took the league by storm last season, finishing top with a double-digit (14 points) gap over second-placed Basel. However, their shambolic start to the season has come as an anticlimax.

FCZ are yet to win a league game this season. They have two draws and six losses to occupy the ninth spot in the standings. Manager Franco Foda was sacked on Friday because of the club's poor form, with Genesio Colatrella named as the interim.

Grasshopper vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Grasshopper have won the Swiss Super League a record 27 times, while Zurich have won it 13 times.

Grasshopper have lost at home to Zurich eight times, while the two teams have played out a draw on seven occasions.

The largest scoreline between the two teams is a 6-0 win by Zurich in August 2011, but Grasshopper have also won 5-0 since then.

Zurich have won twice in their last five away games, losing three.

Grasshopper have prevailed twice in their last five games, losing three times, while Zurich have lost their last five.

Form Guide: Grasshopper – L-W-L-W-L; Zurich – L-L-L-L-L.

Grasshopper vs Zurich Prediction

The hosts, who lost their last league game, will be counting on the frailties of their opponents to return to winning ways.

The visitors, under a new manager, will attempt to stop the bleeding; even a daraw would rekindle their hopes for the campaign. Nevertheless, Grasshopper are in better shape to win this edition of the Zurich derby.

Prediction: Grasshopper 3-1 Zurich

Grasshopper vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Grasshopper

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Grasshopper to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zurich to score - Yes

