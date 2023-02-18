Grasshopper vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

The Zurich Derby will take centre stage on Sunday (February 19) when Grasshopper host city rivals FC Zurich in a Swiss Super League matchday 21 fixture.
The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Servette at the weekend. Chris Bedia scored a brace for Servette either side of Renat Dadashov's second-half penalty for Grasshopper.
Zurich, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home against Winterthur. Tosin Aiyegun gave Zurich the lead in the 32nd minute before Samir Ramizi levelled matters seven minutes later to ensure a share of the spoils.
The draw helped them climb above their opponents into the ninth spot, having garnered 20 points from as many games. Zurich are now level with bottom-placed Winterthur on points but are outside the drop zone on goal difference. Grasshopper, meanwhile, occupy seventh spot, having garnered 24 points from 20 outings.
Grasshopper vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 252nd meeting between the two sides. Grasshopper lead 121-90, while 39 games have ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Grasshoper win 4-1 away.
- Zurich are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, winning thrice.
- The last eight head-to-head clashes have had goals at both ends.
- Grasshopper have managed just one win in their last 12 clashes with their city rivals, with that victory coming in their most recent meeting.
- Grasshopper have not kept a clean sheet in five games in 2023.
- Grasshopper form guide: L-W-L-D-Ll Zurich form guide: D-W-W-D-W
Grasshopper vs Zurich Prediction
Zurich's title defence has not gone according to plan, as they went from winning an unlikely league crown to battling relegation in the space of a few months. However, they have turned a positive corner in recent weeks, with their five-game unbeaten streak boosting their survival hopes.
Grasshopper, meanwhile, registered a long-awaited victory over their city rivals last time out and will now look for the double.
The fact that this is a city derby means both teams will give their all to register city bragging rights in addition to three points on offer. Although either team could nick a win, the two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Grasshopper 1-1 Zurich
Grasshopper vs Zurich Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here