Grasshopper vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

The Zurich Derby will take centre stage on Sunday (February 19) when Grasshopper host city rivals FC Zurich in a Swiss Super League matchday 21 fixture.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Servette at the weekend. Chris Bedia scored a brace for Servette either side of Renat Dadashov's second-half penalty for Grasshopper.

Zurich, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home against Winterthur. Tosin Aiyegun gave Zurich the lead in the 32nd minute before Samir Ramizi levelled matters seven minutes later to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw helped them climb above their opponents into the ninth spot, having garnered 20 points from as many games. Zurich are now level with bottom-placed Winterthur on points but are outside the drop zone on goal difference. Grasshopper, meanwhile, occupy seventh spot, having garnered 24 points from 20 outings.

Grasshopper vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 252nd meeting between the two sides. Grasshopper lead 121-90, while 39 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Grasshoper win 4-1 away.

Zurich are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, winning thrice.

The last eight head-to-head clashes have had goals at both ends.

Grasshopper have managed just one win in their last 12 clashes with their city rivals, with that victory coming in their most recent meeting.

Grasshopper have not kept a clean sheet in five games in 2023.

Grasshopper form guide: L-W-L-D-Ll Zurich form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Grasshopper vs Zurich Prediction

Zurich's title defence has not gone according to plan, as they went from winning an unlikely league crown to battling relegation in the space of a few months. However, they have turned a positive corner in recent weeks, with their five-game unbeaten streak boosting their survival hopes.

Grasshopper, meanwhile, registered a long-awaited victory over their city rivals last time out and will now look for the double.

The fact that this is a city derby means both teams will give their all to register city bragging rights in addition to three points on offer. Although either team could nick a win, the two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Grasshopper 1-1 Zurich

Grasshopper vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

