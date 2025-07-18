Grasshopper Zurich vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Grasshopper Zurich will welcome West Ham United to the GC Campus AG in a friendly on Saturday. The Hammers will kick off their preseason with this match and will travel to the USA for the Premier League Summer Series later this month.

Zurich have played three friendlies thus far and have enjoyed an unbeaten run in these games. After a 1-1 draw against Vaduz in their first friendly of the preseason, they have won their last two games. They met Rapperswil in their previous outing earlier this week and registered a 2-1 win. Luke Plange and Jonathan Asp Jensen were on the scoresheet in that win.

The visitors will be in action for the first time since a 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League in May. They had registered just one win in their 2024 preseason and will look to improve upon that record.

Grasshopper Zurich vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met once, with that meeting taking place in the summer of 1967. The Hammers registered a 1-0 win in that friendly match.

Zurich have met English teams 14 times in all competitions thus far. They have registered just two wins while suffering eight losses.

The Hammers have squared off against Swiss teams four times. All four meetings have produced conclusive results, with three wins for the Hammers. They have registered one win and suffered a loss in two friendly meetings against Swiss teams.

The hosts have scored six goals in three friendlies thus far.

The visitors have registered just two wins in their last 11 games. Notably, both wins were registered away from home.

Zurich have suffered just one loss in their last six games in all competitions.

Grasshopper Zurich vs West Ham United Prediction

Zurich are unbeaten in their three friendlies thus far, conceding just two goals. Notably, their last win against an English team was registered in 1981.

The visitors play for the first time in the preseason and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have registered just five wins in 2025 thus far.

Graham Potter will have the 29 players who took part in the training session in Germany at his disposal for this match, including new signing El Hadji Malick Diouf.

There is not much to separate the two teams, and they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Grasshopper Zurich 2-2 West Ham United

Grasshopper Zurich vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

