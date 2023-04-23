Grasshopper Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2023

Grasshopper Zurich play host to Young Boys at the Stadion Letzigrund as round 30 of the Swiss Super League gets underway on Tuesday.

Having failed to win any of the last 16 meetings between the teams, Giorgio Contini’s men will be desperate to get one over the visitors and keep their European dream alive.

Grasshopper Zurich returned to winning ways on Saturday when they edged out Winterthur 2-1.

Prior to that, Contini’s side saw their three-match winning streak come to an end on April 10 courtesy of a 2-0 loss at Young Boys, six days before suffering a 3-1 home loss against FC Sion.

With 37 points from 29 games, Grasshoppers are currently fifth in the Super League table, three points off the Conference League qualification places.

Elsewhere, Young Boys edged closer to a 16th league crown on Saturday as they thrashed Servette FC 6-1 on home turf.

Raphael Wicky’s side are currently unbeaten in 14 of their 15 competitive games since the turn of the year, claiming nine wins and five draws.

With 61 points from 29 matches, Young Boys sit at the summit of the league table with a healthy 19-point lead over second-placed FC Luzern.

Grasshopper Zurich vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 82 meetings between the sides, Young Boys hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Grasshopper Zurich have picked up 25 wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Young Boys are on a 16-game unbeaten run against the hosts, claiming 11 wins and five draws since a 1-0 loss in April 2017.

The Grasshoppers currently hold the division’s third-worst defensive record, having conceded 48 goals in their 29 matches so far.

Young Boys are winless in three of their last four away matches, losing once and claiming two draws since the start of March.

Grasshopper Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have enjoyed a sensational domestic campaign and head into the midweek clash needing just three points to potentially confirm the league title.

They boast a significantly superior squad and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Grasshoppers by claiming another victory.

Prediction: Grasshopper Zurich 1-3 Young Boys

Grasshopper Zurich vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys

Tip 2: First to score - Young Boys (Wicky’s men have opened the scoring in their last six games against Grasshoppers)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last nine meetings between the sides)

