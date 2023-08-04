Grasshoppers vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023 

Basel continue their Swiss Super League campaign at the Stadion Letzigrund on Sunday (August 6) against Grasshoppers, looking to pick up their second win in three games.

The RotBlau began their campaign with a 2-1 loss to St. Gallen, playing almost the final 30 minutes with a player less after Thierno Barry was sent off. However, a week later, Timo Schultz's side recovered to beat Winterthur 5-2 at home, with star player Fabian Frei netting twice in stoppage time.

While it seems like a decent start, interspersed between these games was Basel's exit from the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. They lost 4-3 on aggregate to Kazakh side Tobol in the second qualifying round, denying them a second straight appearance in the finals.

Menwhile, Grasshoppers are winless in the new top-flight campaign. The Hoppers, like Basel, also began their season on a losing note, losing 3-1 to Servette at home. On matchday two, Bruno Berner's side drew 1-1 with Lausanne.

Grasshoppers vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 231 games between the two teams, Grasshoppers leading 94-87.

Their last five games have seen them alternate between a draw and a defeat.

Their last 21 games have seen Grasshoppers beat Basel twice: a pair of 1-0 league wins in the 2022-23 season.

Basel have not kept a clean sheet against Grasshoppers in eight clashes across competitions.

Grasshoppers have beaten Basel at home in their last two meetings.

Basel star Fabian Frei has scored in both league games this season.

Grasshoppers vs Basel Prediction

Basel recovered from their opening-day loss in spectacular fashion, but their European heartbreak might have dampened the mood in the dressing room.

Grasshoppers, meanwhile, will be confident of their chances, having beaten the RotBlau on their last two visits to their stadium, but Basel could be third-time lucky.

Prediction: Grasshoppers 1-2 Basel

Grasshoppers vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes