Grasshoppers vs Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022

The Swiss Super League will be back in action this weekend as Grasshoppers take on Lugano on Sunday.

Grasshoppers will hope to fare better this campaign after finishing fourth in the league last season to miss out on a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Lugano, meanwhile, have already kicked off their new league campaign. They were reduced to ten men before going down 3-2 to Sion. They will look to get their league season back on track against Grasshoppers.

Grasshoppers vs Lugano Head-to-Head

Grasshoppers have only beaten Lugano twice in last seven meetings - both in the domestic cup games. Four games have gone Lugano's way, with one ending in a draw. Grasshoppers are yet to beat Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

The last time the two teams met each other was in March when Lugano beat ten-man Grasshoppers 2-1. Grasshoppers have drawn both their friendly games this season.

Grasshoppers form guide (all competitions): D-D.

Lugano form guide (all competitions): W-D-L.

Grasshoppers vs Lugano Team News

Grasshoppers

The hosts have no suspension concerns. However, Tomas Ribeiro (meniscal) and Florian Hoxha (ligament) are injured.

Injured: Tomas Ribeiro, Florian Hoxha.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lugano

The visitors have one suspension to deal with after their game against Sion. Fabio Daprela will be out of this tie after seeing red against Sion.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Fabio Daprela.

Unavailable: None.

Grasshoppers vs Lugano Predicted XIs

Grasshoppers (3-4-3): Andre Moreira; Allan Arigoni, Noah Loosli, Ayumu Seko; Lei Li, Hayao Kawabe, Bruno Jordao, Ermir Lenjani; Giotto Morandi, Leo Bonatini, Brayan Riascos.

FC Lugano (4-3-3): Sebastian Osigwe; Numa Lavanchy, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Adrian Durrer, Yuri, Jonathan Sabbatini; Belhadj Mahmoud, Mattia Bottani; Mohamed Amoura, Zan Celar, Maren Haile-Selassie.

Grasshoppers vs Lugano Prediction

Lugano will be desperate to get back on track after losing their opening game. They were trailing when Fabio Duprela saw red in the 57th minute. Although, ten-man Lugano reduced arrears, Sion's 85th-minute strike put the game beyond Lugano, who scored their second two minutes from time.

Grasshoppers, meanwhile, will look to start afresh and pounce on a team reeling from a loss in their season opener. However, the hosts will have to play out of their skins to take all three points. Lugano are expected to return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Lugano 3-2 Grasshoppers.

