"Great honour to share a dressing room with him" - Nemanja Matic reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture after final home appearance for Manchester United

Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has opened up on a heartwarming gesture by Cristiano Ronaldo during his final Old Trafford appearance.

The Serbian is all set to leave the club after his contract expires this summer and he was given a rousing reception by United fans during their last home game of the season on May 3.

Matic received a standing ovation as he was taken off midway through the second half of their clash with Brentford with the 33-year-old also taking a lap of appreciation after full-time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Nemanja Matic comes off at Old Trafford for the last time. Nothing but a standing ovation Nemanja Matic comes off at Old Trafford for the last time. Nothing but a standing ovation 👏 https://t.co/iQ0kPFvAFX

But he's now revealed that he would've headed straight down the tunnel had it not been for Ronaldo's intervention, while adding that it was an "honor" to have played alongside him.

Speaking to K1 Televizija (via Manchester Evening News), he said:

“I wanted to get off the field as soon as possible, because I don’t like to have something revolving around me and to be in the centre of attention, but Ronaldo told me ‘Wait, what are you doing? Come back’. It is a great honour to share a dressing room with him every day."

Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea for a fee in the region of £40 million in January 2017, following which he's been a mainstay in the side.

The Serb has made 189 appearances for the club in all competitions, but never got his hands on a major title, only picking up runners-up medals in the 2017-18 FA Cup and 2020-21 Europa League.

Matic hopes to see Serbian tradition continue at Manchester United

Matic is content with his time at Old Trafford and wants to see another Serbian walk into his and Nemanja Vidic's footsteps by playing for Manchester United.

He said:

“I feel great and it’s really great to say goodbye to the club and the fans in such a wonderful way. There were 75,000 people in the stands."

Matic added:

“I wanted to leave a mark in that club, after Nemanja Vidic, who was the first to do so. But everything that is beautiful has an end. I tried to brighten the face of all people in Serbia with my game, and I hope that someone from our region will continue this tradition."

Manchester United play their final game of the 2021-22 season against Crystal Palace on May 22, which could also mark Matic's farewell appearance for the club.

