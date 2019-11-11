Great opportunity for Odisha FC juniors as they train at Aspire Academy in Qatar

Young Odisha FC players training in Qatar

Four young and talented footballers of Odisha FC have got a wonderful opportunity to train at the renowned Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar since September. The four players are – Deven Sawhney, Ruben Letkhotinchon, CVL Remtluanga and S Lalhrezuala. All of them are from the youth (under 18) team of Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC). The team was crowned champion of the AIFF Elite Youth League in Delhi zone for the 2018-19 season.

Odisha FC have been associated with the Qatar based world-famous football academy since 2017-18. The Club’s Odia defender Shubham Sarangi was one of the first to get trained in Aspire Academy and he is now a regular starter in the Club’s senior team.

Speaking about the players joining Aspire academy, Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma said, “I’m happy to have four of our boys at Aspire Academy as part of our ongoing agreement with them. They’ve been there since the summer and they’re improving every day. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Sr. Ivan Bravo for all the help he’s given the boys. Our boys are having a great time there. I can’t wait to have them back in our team soon so they can make a huge impact like Shubham has this year.”

The players have also expressed their delight over their experience at Aspire Academy. Deven Sawhney said, “I joined the Club in 2018. My game has changed since then. It has transformed into a more international style of playing with more quick passes & assists. Since then, I have also attended the Schools India camp and was sent for India U-19 team trials. I thank all my coaches & officials, to help me make such a smooth transition from my earlier team & game, into what I am playing today. It's just been just 17 months & I have learnt so much.”

Ruben, who was at the academy last season as well, said, “I joined the Club in November 2017. In 2018, I played I-league 2nd division and was selected for the national side as well. It was a great learning experience for me at Aspire last season and now have got another opportunity to train there again this year.”

Lalrinzuala Chhangte’s younger brother CVL Remtluanga and S Lalhrezuala both joined the ISL club last season and in just one year, they showed enough potential to get scouted for the training camp at the Aspire Academy. As part of the agreement between Odisha FC and Aspire Academy, the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club will scout local talented players and the exceptional among them will be sent to Aspire Academy.