The 5 greatest players who never won the Ballon d'Or

Winning the Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious honors in any footballer's career. While some may place a FIFA World Cup victory or a UEFA Champions League title on a higher pedestal, the Ballon d'Or is arguably the best recognition of individual skill.

However, as with any award, the Ballon d'Or has been accompanied by debate and controversy. Some legends have won the award multiple times for their on-field charisma, while others have been extremely unlucky to have missed out.

Despite being deserving, many top footballers have never won the coveted prize. Robert Lewandowski, who lost the 2021 Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi, is a recent example of a player missing out on the award despite having a stellar season.

Unfortunately, Pele and Diego Maradona were both ineligible for the award and this list because the Ballon d'Or only opened to non-European players in 1995. Pele had long since retired, and Maradona was nearing the end of his career in Argentina.

The following is a list of the five greatest players who never won the Ballon d'Or:

During his illustrious career, Paolo Maldini won seven Scudetti, five Champions Leagues, four UEFA Super Cups, one FIFA World Club Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, and one Coppa Italia. With 126 appearances for the Azzurri, he is also Italy's most capped player of all time.

Many football fans consider Paolo Maldini to be the ideal defender. The Italian legend is regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats. The defender didn't win the Golden Ball despite frequently appearing on all-time great lists and being the prototype for defenders to come. Italy's 2006 World Cup victory came too late for the already-retired Italian.

The club and country captain and pillar of the San Siro's red side, Maldini played until the age of 40. He is without a doubt the greatest defender never to win the Ballon d'Or.

Raul Gonzalez is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Real Madrid history. Raul's uncanny ability to find the back of the net from virtually anywhere on the field cemented his status as a legend.

Raul Gonzalez's 71 goals in the UEFA Champions League places him fifth among the tournament's all-time top scorers. He has won every possible title for Real Madrid and holds numerous club records, but never won the Ballon d'Or in his illustrious career.

His goals helped the club win six La Liga titles and three Champions League titles, but the closest he came to winning the Ballon d'Or was finishing second to Liverpool's Michael Owen in 2001.

Andres Iniesta was one of the most gifted central midfielders of his generation. The Barcelona legend could see passes that no one else could, and he possessed arguably the best technical skills of any footballer in the last two decades.

Andres Iniesta, Spain's World Cup hero in 2010, has won everything except the Ballon d'Or in his career. In 2010, he finished second to Lionel Messi, and in 2012, he finished third to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Iniesta's contributions were instrumental in helping his Barcelona teammate win the award. If Messi and Ronaldo were out of the picture, Iniesta would have been a prime candidate for the Ballon d'Or.

#2 Ferenc Puskas

It is ironic that FIFA named an award after Ferenc Puskas, despite the fact that the Hungarian legend never won the Ballon d'Or. It is perplexing that a player of his caliber, who has received accolades from both Real Madrid and Hungary, never added his name to the list of winners.

Puskas was a key member of Hungary's Olympic gold-winning team in the 1950s, scoring 80 goals in 81 appearances with the national team. He is best known for scoring four goals for Real Madrid against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden Park, one of his three continental titles.

He finished his career with 514 goals in 530 games in Hungary and Spain. Puskas even played four matches for the Spanish national team, as well as a friendly for South Liverpool in 1967.

The Los Blancos legend's second-place finish in the Ballon d'Or voting in 1960 was his only appearance in the top three. His Real Madrid teammate Alfredo Di Stefano tended to take center stage at the time.

Perhaps the most pleasing player to watch on this list, Dennis Bergkamp was nominated twice for the Ballon d'Or.

His ability in front of goal for Ajax earned him international recognition in 1992, when he finished third behind Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov and three-time winner Marco van Basten. Throughout his career, the Dutchman was known for his exceptional first touch. He is, however, one of the greatest players to never have won the Ballon d'Or.

Bergkamp had a very successful time at Arsenal, where he combined with Thierry Henry to forge a formidable attack for the Gunners. His strike against Newcastle has consistently been referred to as the greatest ever Premier League goal.

However, he never won the Ballon d'Or. Later in his career, the Dutchman would go on to win three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, as well as numerous individual awards.

