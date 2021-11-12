Greece 0-1 Spain: Player ratings as Sarabia sends Spain atop Group B | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Pablo Sarabia's first-half penalty was enough to secure all three points as Spain beat Greece in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier in Athens on Thursday.

Luis Enrique's side made no mistake in taking advantage of Sweden's surprise slip-up, who lost 2-0 against Georgia. Spain started the game in expected fashion, dominating much of the possession in the initial stages. However, the visitors struggled to create chances against a well-drilled and structured Greek defence.

In fact, it was the home side who had the ball in the net first, but Giorgos Masouras' 21st-minute strike was deemed offside. The game's decisive moment came just three minutes later when Spain were awarded a penalty for a foul on Inigo Martinez inside the box.

Pablo Sarabia stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick. He made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball past Odisseas Vlachodimos to give Spain the lead. Luis Enrique's side then controlled the game brilliantly to see off a deserved victory.

On that note, here's a look at Spain's player ratings from the game:

Unai Simon - 7/10

Simon had very little to do for most of the game, as Greece rarely attacked the Spain box. However, he did well to keep out Giorgos Tzavellas' 79th-minute header to keep Spain's lead intact.

Dani Carvajal - 7/10

With little to worry about in the defensive phase of the game, Carvajal spent most of his time pushing up into the opposition half. He provided an extra attacking outlet for Luis Enrique's side. He completed the match with one key pass, a tackle and a 91% passing accuracy.

Inigo Martinez - 8/10

Martinez enjoyed a solid outing on the day. He looked assured in possession, and helped Spain in their build-up play. Apart from that, the centre-back looked calm and composed throughout the match. That was especially the case in the second half when Greece pushed for an equaliser to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive.

Aymeric Laporte - 8/10

Like his partner in defence, Laporte also looked very composed throughout the game. He showcased his on-the-ball ability to the fullest, helping Spain control the game with his astute passing and progressive runs from defence. He was also a constant aerial threat from set-pieces.

Jose Gaya - 8.5/10

Greece vs Spain: Jose Gaya

Gaya was impressive at both ends of the pitch. He handled his defensive duties effortlessly, while also joining the attack at times. The full-back constantly pushed up on Spain's left flank, and made life tough for Greece's defenders.

Pablo Gavira - 7/10

Gavi dropped yet another impressive performance for Spain, as he dictated play and made some good off-the-ball runs throughout the game. The youngster effectively pressed the Greek midfielders whenever they got on the ball. Gavi also displayed some brilliant short-passing link-up play with his teammates.

Rodri Hernandez- 8/10

Rodri swept everything that came La Roja's way. The midfielder was impressive with his progressive passes while also keeping the Greek midfield at bay throughout the game. He completed 85 passes, one key pass and two tackles on the night.

Koke - 7/10

Much like his midfield partners, Koke also enjoyed an easy and enjoyable outing for much of the game. His passing and decision-making were highly effective. The Atletico Madrid midfielder was arguably Spain's best creative threat on the day. He racked up four accurate long balls, one key pass and 90 accurate passes throughout the game.

Pablo Sarabia - 8/10

Apart from his calmly slotted spot-kick, Sarabia was a constant threat to Greece's defence. He put up a diligent performance for Spain, linking up well with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Raul de Tomas.

Raul de Tomas - 7/10

Making his debut for Spain, Tomas was impressive on the night. The attacker linked up well with other members of Spain's frontline, and created quite a few chances.

Alvaro Morata - 6.5/10

It was another underwhelming outing for Morata, who managed to get just one shot on target on the night. However, he made some good runs in behind the Greek defence on a couple of occasions. That helped create space for the rest of his teammates.

Ratings of Spain substitutes against Greece

Rodrigo - 6/10

There were a few good off-the-ball runs from Rodrigo, but he did not make much of an impact. Nevertheless, it was a decent outing for the Leeds United man, who came on as a 57th-minute substitute for Raul de Tomas.

Dani Olmo - 6/10

Subbed in as a 56th-minute substitute for Sarabia, Olmo failed to provide the creative spark expected of him.

Pablo Fornals - 6.5/10

Fornals came on as a 65th-minute substitute for Gavi. He strung together some good passes and crosses, but there was nothing much to write home about.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Busquets was key in keeping Spain pushing in the later stages of the game. He kept play ticking with his short, accurate passes after coming on in the 65th minute.

Cesar Azpilicueta - N/A

Azipilicueta replaced Martinez in the 89th minute for Spain, but didn't have enough time to make any real impact on the game.

