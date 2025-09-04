Greece vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Greece and Belarus get underway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Friday. This will be the third-ever meeting between the two teams, with the White Wings picking up a 1-0 victory in their most recent encounter back in November 2016.

Ad

Greece turned in another impressive team display last time out when they picked up a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria at the Pankritio Stadium on June 10.

Ivan Jovanovic’s men have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, a run which saw them clinch promotion into League A of the UEFA Nations League following a 3-1 aggregate victory over Scotland in March.

Greece, who are eyeing a first World Cup appearance since 2014 when they crashed out in the round of 16, will look to continue from where they left off against Bulgaria and begin their qualifying campaign on a high.

Ad

Trending

As for Belarus, they are aiming to make their debut in the FIFA World Cup and Spanish head coach Alos Ferrer Carlos has been tasked with this assignment, having been at the helm of affairs since 2023.

The White Wings head into Friday’s tie in fine form, picking up three wins and one draw from their last five matches while scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Belarus' only defeat in this run came last time out, when they were beaten 4-1 by Russia in their friendly clash at the Futbol'nyy Stadion on June 10.

Ad

Greece vs Belarus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Greece and Belarus, with both sides picking up one win each from their previous two encounters.

Greece have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 defeat against Scotland on March 20 being the exception.

Belarus have lost just one of their last 10 competitive games while picking up three wins and six draws since October 2023.

Greece are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games across all competitions, picking up six wins and one draw since November 2023.

Ad

Greece vs Belarus Prediction

Belarus have proven tough to beat in their last 10 competitive matches, but they face the stern challenge of a rock-solid Greece side, who have won four of their most recent five games.

We predict Greece will build on their victory over Bulgaria last time out and come away with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Greece 3-1 Belarus

Greece vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Greece to win

Ad

Tip 2: First to score - Greece (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in Greece’s last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More