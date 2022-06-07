Greece vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Greece will be looking to make it three wins from three and extend their lead at the top of Group C2 when they play host to Cyprus at the Panthessaliko Stadio on Thursday.

The visitors, who are yet to taste victory in the UEFA Nations League, will be looking to end this dry spell and get their campaign up and running.

Greece maintained their solid start to the Nations League as they claimed a 1-0 win away to Kosovo on Sunday.

That result was preceded by a similar 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland when the sides squared off in last Thursday’s group opener.

Greece now head home where they are unbeaten in eight of their last nine outings, claiming four wins and four draws in that time.

Cyprus, on the other hand, were denied their first win of the campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland last time out.

Earlier, they also suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Kosovo in their group opener last Thursday.

Cyprus have now managed just one win from their last 13 games across all competitions since a 1-0 victory over Slovenia in the World Cup qualifiers back in March 2021.

Greece vs Cyprus Head-To-Head

Greece have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides. Cyprus have managed just three wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Greece Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Cyprus Form Guide: D-L-W-D-L

Greece vs Cyprus Team News

Greece

Off the back of an injury-free game against Kosovo, Greece boasts a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cyprus

Like the hosts, Cyprus head into the game without any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Greece vs Cyprus Predicted XI

Greece Predicted XI (4-3-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos; George Baldock, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Anastasios Bakasetas, Dimitrios Kourbelis, Petros Mantalos; Dimitrios Limnios, Georgios Giakoumakis, Giorgos Masouras

Cyprus Predicted XI (3-4-3): Neophytos Michael; Pavlos Korrea, Alexandros Gogic, Fanos Katelaris, Ioannis Pittas; Grigoris Kastanos, Kostakis Artymatas, Nikolas Ioannou; Loizos Loizou, Pieros Sotiriou, Dimitris Christofi

Greece vs Cyprus Prediction

Greece have hit their stride in the Nations League and will be backing themselves against a Cyprus side who have struggled for form. Looking at past results between the sides, we are backing Greece to extend their dominance over the visitors and come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Greece 2-0 Cyprus

