Greece vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

The action continues in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Greece play host to Denmark at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Monday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since February 2009, when they played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly clash in Athens.

Greece picked up a near-perfect start in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday as they edged out Belarus 5-1 when the two nations squared off at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

With that result, Ivan Jovanovic’s men have won four games on the spin across all competitions, a run which saw them clinch promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League back in March.

Greece, who are currently 39th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will look to open up an early lead at the top of Group C as they eye a first World Cup appearance since 2014.

Despite having over 70% of the ball possession, Denmark failed to make their dominance count in Friday’s group opener against Scotland as they were held to a goalless draw at Parken Park.

Before that, Brian Riemer’s men fell to a 5-3 aggregate defeat against Portugal in the Nations League quarter-finals in March before claiming successive friendly victories over Northern Ireland and Lithuania in March.

Denmark, unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions (3W, 2D), will take the positives from their result against Scotland as they look to get their qualifying campaign up and running on Monday.

Greece vs Denmark Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Denmark boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Greece have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Denmark have lost just one of their last 10 games against Jovanovic’s men while picking up six wins and three draws since October 1981.

Greece are unbeaten in five of their most recent seven competitive home games, claiming four wins and one draw since November 2023.

Greece vs Denmark Prediction

Denmark were guilty of a lack of cutting-edge at the attacking end of the pitch against Scotland last time out and will be looking to bounce back on Monday.

Riemer’s side boast the better players, but Greece head into Monday’s clash in fine form and we predict the two nations will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Greece 1-1 Denmark

Greece vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Denmark’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last five outings)

