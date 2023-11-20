Greece vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

France will take on Greece in their last Euro qualifier on Tuesday on the back of their biggest-ever win in history. Les Bleus pulverized Gibraltar 14-0 on Saturday to maintain their perfect record in the 2024 Euro qualifying phase.

Greece overcame New Zealand 2-0 in their latest outing, an international friendly played in front of a relatively small crowd that was just over 5500. Giannis Konstantelias and Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the only goals of the game for the Pirate Ship.

They return to more serious business on Tuesday with their final group game of the Euro qualifiers against France. The Netherlands have ensured a second-place finish in the group behind the French after beating the Republic of Ireland 1-0 over the weekend.

The Dutch have 15 points from seven matches, which is three more than the Greek at this stage. They have also beaten Greece twice and will finish above them due to their better head-to-head record.

But Greece will be one of the 12 teams that will be competing in the playoffs to make it to the 2024 Euros.

France, meanwhile, are looking as imperious and intimidating as they have in recent times. Deschamps' men have won all of their seven Euro qualifiers with a combined scoreline of 27-1. Their 14-0 annihilation of Gibraltar saw nine different Frenchmen get on the scoresheet.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick while Kingsley Coman and Olivier Giroud bagged braces. Zaire-Emery scored his first-ever goal in international football as Jonathan Clauss, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram and Adrien Rabiot also found the back of the net.

Greece vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France and Greece have met 20 times in the past. France have won 14 times while Greece have won just twice. Four matches have ended in a draw.

Greece have picked up just a single win in their last 15 meetings with France across all competitions, a 1-0 win at the 2004 Euro quarter-finals.

Greece have lost three and won just two of their last five Euro qualifiers.

France have scored 27 goals in the Euro qualifiers while conceding just one.

France have won eight and lost just one of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Greece vs France Prediction

France are unlikely to run riot against a defensively sturdy Greek side like they did against Gibraltar. However, Deschamps' men are likely to look to keep their momentum going and that should be enough to get a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Greece 0-2 France

Greece vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: France to keep a clean sheet - Yes