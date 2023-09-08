Greece vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Greece will host Gibraltar at the AEK Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side enjoyed a positive start to their continental qualifiers back in March but seem to have lost their way of late. They were beaten 3-0 by the Netherlands in their last group game, conceding all three goals in the first half and failing to register a shot on target in the second.

Greece sit third in Group B with just six points from an obtainable 12. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their qualification campaign back on track.

Gibraltar have struggled in these Euro qualifiers compared to their weekend opponents largely due to their inability to score goals in an overall difficult group. They were beaten 3-0 by Ireland last time out in the competition before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Malta in a friendly clash at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be desperate for a positive result on Sunday.

Greece vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between Greece and Gibraltar. The hosts have won all three of their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 11-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions while the visitors have failed to record any in their last five.

Gibraltar are one of three sides in the continental qualifiers so far yet to score a goal.

Greece were ranked 50th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 148 places above their weekend opponents.

Los Llanis have conceded 12 goals in the Euro qualifiers so far. Only Liechtenstein (14) and San Marino (17) have conceded more.

Greece vs Gibraltar Prediction

Greece are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their six games prior. They are undefeated in their last six games on home soil and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, are on a five-game losing streak, failing to score any goals in that period. They have struggled for results on the road in recent years and could see defeat this Sunday.

Prediction: Greece 3-0 Gibraltar

Greece vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Greece to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight matches)