Greece vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Greece welcome Honduras to the Toumba Stadium on Sunday for an international friendly game in the midst of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Galanolefki got their campaign off to an encouraging 1-1 draw against former world champions Spain on Thursday.

Anastasios Bakasetas scored a penalty to cancel out Alvaro Morata's opening goal as the visitors put up a stubborn performance in Granada.

Ahead of their next qualifying game against minnows Georgia, John van 't Schip's side play an inconsequential friendly. However, it can be a chance for his key players to get a rest.

Meanwhile, this match gives Honduras further preparation for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup.

They're coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against Belarus, with Alex Lopez canceling out Pavel Savistski's opening goal for the hosts.

Having played only three games since the start of 2020, La Bicolor face an important calendar year ahead of them. Two major competitions will be followed by a series of World Cup qualifiers to be played in the coming months.

Greece vs Honduras Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive match between the sides.

Greece Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Hondruas Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Greece vs Honduras Team News

Greece

Given that there is little at stake here, Schip is likely to make wholesale changes to the side which held Spain in the qualifying game.

VfB Stuttgart's highly-rated youngster Konstantinos Mavropanos could make his international debut. Meanwhile, others including Vangelis Pavlidis, Charis Mavrias, Stefanos Kapino, Stratos Svarnas and Manolis Siopis could feature in the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🇬🇷 | Ethniki is 3 games undefeated in competitive fixtures when playing on March 25, Independence Day:



1-1 vs. Netherlands: 1987 (EURO Qualifiers)

1-1 vs. Belgium: 2017 (WC Qualifiers)

1-1 vs. Spain: 2021 (WC Qualifiers)#Ethniki | #Greece pic.twitter.com/C9lFBeDtkG — Hellas Football (@HellasFooty) March 26, 2021

Honduras

The visitors could name a changed lineup. Experienced goalkeeper Luis Lopez, Johnny Leveron, Alfredo Mejia and Bryan Acosta are all possible starters on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Greece vs Honduras Predicted XI

Greece (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Charalampos Mavrias, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Petros Mantalos; Dimitris Limnios, Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Masouras.

Honduras (4-3-3): Luis Lopez; Kevin Alvarez, Johnny Leveron, Diego Rodriguez, Maynor Figueroa; Bryan Acosta, Alfredo Mejia, Brayan Moya; Alberth Ellis, Jerry Bengston, Jonathan Torro.

Greece vs Honduras Prediction

Greece may not place a high premium on this match and could field a weakened side with the Georgia game in mind.

Honduras will look to take advantage of this to secure a draw in Thessaloniki.

Prediction: Greece 1-1 Honduras