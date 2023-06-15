Greece vs Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2023

Greece will welcome Ireland to the Agia Sophia Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

Both teams have played just one game in the competition thus far, with the hosts recording a 3-0 away win over Gibraltar. Following the win, the hosts played a goalless draw against Lithuania in a friendly in March. Ireland suffered a 1-0 home defeat to France in their campaign opener.

The hosts are in second place in the Group B table with three points to their name while France are in pole position. Greece will meet France after their match against Ireland on Monday.

Greece vs Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors, with a couple of wins and one game ending in a goalless draw.

They last met at the Aviva Stadium in a friendly in 2021, with Greece recording a 1-0 away win.

All three meetings between the two sides have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping three clean sheets and scoring just two goals in these games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last two games as well.

Greece are unbeaten in their last five home games, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last four away games and have scored one goal apiece in their last three games.

The hosts are one of the nine teams which are yet to concede a goal in the competition thus far, while the visitors are one of the 11 teams that are yet to open their goalscoring account.

Greece vs Ireland Prediction

Ethniki have enjoyed a decent run recently, with just a couple of defeats in their last 10 games in all competitions. At home, they have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since 2019. They kicked off their qualification campaign on a positive note and will look to continue the form in this match.

The Boys in Green are yet to score a goal against the hosts and failed to score in the campaign opener against France as well. They have been inconsistent in their recent games and, considering their form against the hosts, we expect Greece to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Greece 2-0 Ireland

Greece vs Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Greece to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Petros Mantalos to score or assist any time - Yes

