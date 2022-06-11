Greece vs Kosovo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Greece will entertain Kosovo at the Panthessaliko Stadio in their final UEFA Nations League game of the month on Sunday.

The home team have won three games in a row, scoring five goals in that period and keeping three clean sheets as well. They secured an impressive 3-0 win against Cyprus in their previous outing on Thursday.

Kosovo have also scored five goals in three games thus far. They have two wins to their name in the competition, with their only defeat of the campaign coming at home to Greece last Sunday.

Greece vs Kosovo Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off five times across all competitions thus far. Greece are undefeated in these meetings with their northern rivals. The spoils have been shared twice between the two sides, while two games have ended in wins for the hosts.

Greece form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Kosovo form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Greece vs Kosovo Team News

Greece

Dimitris Limnios ruptured his ACL in the 3-0 win against Cyprus and will not be playing football this year. There are no other reported injuries or suspension concerns for Ethniki Omada currently.

Hellas Football @HellasFooty Unfortunately, our worst fears are confirmed, scans have revealed that Dimitris Limnios ruptured his ACL in yesterday's 3-0 win against Cyprus during stoppage time



He will approximately be out of action for up to 7 months Unfortunately, our worst fears are confirmed, scans have revealed that Dimitris Limnios ruptured his ACL in yesterday's 3-0 win against Cyprus during stoppage timeHe will approximately be out of action for up to 7 months 🇬🇷 Unfortunately, our worst fears are confirmed, scans have revealed that Dimitris Limnios ruptured his ACL in yesterday's 3-0 win against Cyprus during stoppage timeHe will approximately be out of action for up to 7 months 😫 https://t.co/HjDubxwePz

Injured: Dimitris Limnios.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kosovo

Mërgim Vojvoda was ruled out of the Nations League games earlier this month with an injury. Edvin Kurtulus, Elbasan Rashani and Florent Hadergjonaj remain unavailable due to various reasons.

Dardanët will also have to do without the services of Lirim Kastrati, Ibrahim Drešević, and Betim Fazliji, who will be suspended on account of yellow card accumulation.

Arijanet Muric and Fidan Aliti will return from their one-game suspension for the match.

Injured: Mërgim Vojvoda.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Lirim Kastrati, Ibrahim Drešević, Betim Fazliji.

Unavailable: Edvin Kurtulus, Elbasan Rashani, Florent Hadergjonaj.

Greece vs Kosovo Predicted XIs

Greece (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); George Baldock, Dinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Kostas Tsimikas; Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Tasos Bakasetas; Tasos Douvikas, Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Giakoumakis

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samir Ujkani (GK); Mirlind Kryeziu, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Donat Rrudhani; Valon Berisha, Benjamin Kololli, Toni Domgjoni; Milot Rashica, Adon Zhegrova, Vedat Muriqi

Greece vs Kosovo Prediction

Greece have enjoyed a great run in the competition thus far and are strong favorites at home. Kosovo have impressed in their campaign thus far but might fall short in this game, having suffered a loss in the reverse fixture last week.

Prediction: Greece 2-1 Kosovo

