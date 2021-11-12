Greece vs Kosovo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Greece and Kosovo will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Spain on home turf. Pablo Sarabia scored the winning goal for the Iberians from the spot in the first half.

Kosovo fell to a 2-0 defeat against Jordan in an international friendly fixture on Thursday. Baha Faisal and Hamza Al Dardour scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Greece's defeat to Spain saw them eliminated from contention to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They currently sit in third spot on nine points, six points away from the playoff spot with one match to go. Kosovo sit at the bottom of the table on four points.

Greece vs Kosovo Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and the home side are yet to lose a game against Kosovo.

Greece have one win to their name while two matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

The first leg meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 stalemate back in September. Lazio forward Vedat Muriqi scored an injury-time equalizer for Kosovo to cancel out Anastasios Douvikas' first-half strike.

Greece form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Kosovo form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Greece vs Kosovo Team News

Greece

Midfielder Manolis Siopis is suspended for the game due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Manolos Siopis

Kosovo

Zymer Bytyqi and Elbasan Rashani are unavailable due to injuries. Bersant Celina and Lirim Kastrati have stayed back with their respective clubs Ipswich Town and Legia Warszawa to help improve their league situation after seeking special permission from the federation.

Injuries: Zymer Bytyqi, Elbasan Rashani

Unavailable: Bersant Celina, Lirim Kastrati

Suspension: None

Greece vs Kosovo Predicted XI

Greece Predicted XI (3-5-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Dimitris Goutas, Gerasimos Mitoglou, Georgos Tzavellas; Athanasios Androutsos, Anatasios, Petros Mantalos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Tsimikas; Vangelis Pavlidis, Anastasios Douvikas

Kosovo Predicted XI (5-4-1): Samir Ujkani (GK); Amir Rrahmani, Mergim Vojvoda, Fidan Aliti, Betim Fazliji, Edon Zhegrova; Milot Rashica, Besar Halimi, Valon Berisha, Herolind Shala; Vedat Muriqi

Greece vs Kosovo Prediction

Greece may have seen their World Cup aspirations come crashing down on Thursday, but the Ethniki still have an edge in the race to finish third in the group.

Kosovo have had another qualifying campaign to forget and are winless in five matches, losing four consecutively. They have held the Greeks to draws in each of their last two matches and could be spurred by having nothing to lose.

Greece are traditionally one of the most compact sides in Europe and another cagey game could be on the cards. We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Greece 1-0 Kosovo

Edited by Shardul Sant