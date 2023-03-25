Greece vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th March 2023

Greece host Lithuania at the Agia Sofia in Nea Filadelfeia on Monday for an international friendly, looking to make it back-to-back wins for the month.

The Pirate Ship began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign earlier this week with a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Gibraltar as Giorgos Masouras, Emmanouil Siopis and Anastasios Bakasetas were among the goals for them.

The Euro 2004 champions are looking to make a return to the European stage for the first time since 2012 but have a tough path ahead, with heavyweights France and the Netherlands also in their group.

As this is only a friendly, head coach Gus Poyet may opt to make wholesale changes to his XI with AZ Alkmaar star Vangelis Pavlidis getting recalled into the XI after only coming off the bench last time.

Experienced midfielders Kostas Fortounis and Dimitris Pelkas could also get a nod. Olympiacos goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis is gunning for just his sixth cap with the Greek national team.

Lithuania were beaten 2-0 by Serbia in their opening Euro qualifiers as Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic combined to down the Rinktine.

Ranked a lowly 144th in the world, the Baltic side will play their first friendly in a year. They beat San Marino 2-1 in March 2022 but lost to Ireland 1-0 just days later.

Greece vs Lithuania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Greece and Lithuania have met only thrice before with Greece winning twice and losing once.

Lithuania beat Greece 2-1 in their first encounter in May 1995, with Greece then winning their next two encounters in 2012 and 2013.

Lithuania are winless in their last 10 games, losing eight, including their last two.

Greece's 3-0 win over Gibraltar was their first in three games. They are aiming to win back-to-back games for the first time since June 2022 (4).

Anastasios Bakasetas has scored in each of his last three games for Greece.

Lithuania have failed to score in their last three games, while Greece have scored in their last four.

Greece vs Lithuania Prediction

Greece could name a weaker team here to give their key players a rest, but they would still have enough in the tank to see off Lithuania, who are ranked 93 places below them.

Prediction: Greece 1-0 Lithuania

Greece vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Greece

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes