Greece vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Greece and New Zeland will square off in an international friendly at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium on Friday, November 17th.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier last month. Virgil Van Dijk scored the match-winner from the spot deep into injury time after Wout Weghorst had missed a first half penalty.

New Zealand, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Australia in a friendly in October. Harry Souttar and Jackson Irvine scored in either half to help their nation claim the win.

The All Whites have two friendlies lined up in this window, with another friendly against Ireland coming up next week. Greece will use Friday's friendly to prepare for their Euro qualifier against France.

Greece vs New Zealand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Greece's last eight games, including each of the last five have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of New Zealand's last 11 games have produced less than three goals.

Greece have won just one of their last six international friendlies (three draws).

New Zealand have faced just three European opponents in the last six games, losing all three to Ireland, Lithuania and Sweden.

Four of Greece's last six games have produced over 1.5 goals in the first half.

New Zeland have scored more than one goal in just one of their last 11 international friendlies.

Greece vs New Zealand Prediction

Greece's Euro qualification hopes took a major hit with their harrowing injury-time loss at home to Netherlands last month. The Ethniki do not have their qualification destiny in their hands anymore and have a crunch game against France next week.

Gus Poyet will be hoping his side adequately prepare for Les Bleus visit with victory here. New Zealand have kept busy with friendlies against a variety of opposition this year to varying degrees of success.

Despite Greece's struggles, they are still the favorites in this game and have superior quality to the Oceanians. The Greeks are expected to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Greece 1-0 New Zealand

Greece vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Greece to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - 60 minutes result: Greece to win