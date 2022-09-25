UEFA Nations League: Greece vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips | September 27, 2022

Greece play host to Northern Ireland at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Group C2 of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

The visitors, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the group standings will be seeking to make it two wins in two and avoid relegation.

Greece’s 100% record in the Nations League came to an end last Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Cyprus away from home.

Prior to that, they won their first four group games, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets.

With 12 points from a possible 15, Greece sits at the top of the table in their group with a six-point lead over second-placed Kosovo.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland kept their hopes of beating the drop alive as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Kosovo on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a five-game winless run across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing three since March.

With five points from five games, Northern Ireland are currently fourth in the group, level on points with third-placed Cyprus and one point off Kosovo.

Greece vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Greece boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, have picked up three wins in that time, with two of their two coming in Group F of the 2016 European Championship qualifiers.

The Greeks head into Tuesday on a run of four wins from their last five games, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Cyprus being the only exception.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have managed just one two wins in their last seven outings, losing three and claiming two draws since the turn of the year.

Greece vs Northern Ireland Prediction

While Greece have already secured promotion, Northern Ireland need all three points on Tuesday to avoid relegation to the second tier.

However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we predict Greece will pick up all three points.

Prediction: Greece 2-1 Northern Ireland

Greece vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Greece

Tip 2: First to score - Greece (Northern Ireland have conceded first in five of their last six games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between Greece and Northern Ireland)

