Greece vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Greece play host to Scotland at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League playoff clash on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since August 1995, when Steve Clarke’s men secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

Greece closed out their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign in style as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Finland on November 17. This followed a 3-0 loss against England on November 14, a result which saw their four-game winning streak in Group B2 come to an end.

Greece picked up an impressive 15 points from a possible 18 to finish second in the group standings, only behind first-placed England in the automatic promotion spot on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Scotland picked up two wins from their final two group outings, seeing off Croatia 1-0 on November 15, three days before claiming a 2-1 victory over Poland.

However, a run of three defeats from their opening three matches saw Clarke’s men finish in the relegation spot as they picked up seven points from a possible 18 to secure third place in the table.

While Scotland will look to secure a vital first-leg advantage on Thursday, they will need to be at their best at the Karaiskakis Stadium, having managed just two wins from their six Nations League away games since June 2022.

Greece vs Scotland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Greece and Scotland claiming one win each from their previous two encounters.

Their first meeting came in December 1994, when Greece secured a 1-0 victory, eight months before Scotland returned the favor by the same scoreline.

Greece are unbeaten in five of their last six home games across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since November 2023.

Scotland have won just one of their last six competitive away matches while losing four and claiming one draw since October 2023.

Greece vs Scotland Prediction

The stakes will be high for both nations as they look to get into the driver’s seat in this crunch tie. Scotland have struggled to get going on their travels and we predict Greece will make the most of their home advantage to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Greece 2-1 Scotland

Greece vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Greece to win

Tip 2: First to score - Greece (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Scotland’s last seven matches)

