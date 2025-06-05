Greece vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

Greece will host Slovakia at the Pankritio Stadium on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams. Both sides will be looking to put in good performances for their fans and boost confidence going into future competitive outings.

Ethniki narrowly lost 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League Promotion/Relegation playoff match against Scotland, but were rampant in the second leg, picking up a 3-0 victory in Glasgow to win the tie on aggregate. The hosts are yet to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and will hope to use their upcoming friendlies as an opportunity to improve team chemistry ahead of their first qualifier match in September.

Slovakia had a more disappointing affair across the two legs of their Nations League promotion playoff tie against Slovenia, playing out a goalless draw in the first leg and losing 1-0 in the second to see them remain in League C for next season's campaign. The visitors have struggled to pick up a consistent run of results over the past few months and will hope to start a good run with a win this weekend.

Following Saturday's game, Greece will take on Bulgaria while their guests will lock horns with Israel.

Greece vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met five times going into this weekend's meeting. Greece won three of those previous meetings, one ended in a draw, while Slovakia won the remaining one.

The two nations last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2013, which Ethniki won 1-0.

Piratiko have scored six goals across their five meetings with Saturday's visitors.

The Slovak Falcons have failed to get on the scoresheet in each of their last three games in this fixture.

Greece are currently ranked 40th in the FIFA World Rankings while San Marino are ranked 46th.

Greece vs Slovakia Prediction

Greece are comfortable favorites and will receive a huge boost from their home advantage, which should be enough to give them a win.

Slovakia will need to move past their recent struggles to get a result this weekend and will be happy to get a draw in a non-competitive outing, but could ultimately fall short.

Prediction: Greece 2-0 Slovakia

Greece vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Greece to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the previous five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

