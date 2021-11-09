Greece vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The third international break of the season sees the return of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as Greece prepare to host Spain in Group B on Thursday.

Greece were beaten 2-0 by Sweden in their last qualifying game. The loss to the Swedes was Greece's first in their qualifying campaign so far. They had previously drawn their first three games and then won their next two before losing to Sweden.

Greece sit third in the group with nine points from six games. They must beat Spain to keep alive any chances of qualification and will be looking to do just that.

Spain ended their first international break with back-to-back wins in the World Cup Qualifiers over Georgia and Kosovo respectively. They defeated both nations home and away with a 2-1 loss to Sweden sandwiched in between.

Spain sit second in group B with 13 points from six games. La Roja need just a point on Thursday to at least secure a playoff spot. They will, however, look to win so they can leapfrog Sweden to top spot.

Greece vs Spain Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Greece and Spain. The home team have won just one of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been three draws between the two sides over the years.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Greece Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-W-W-D-D

Spain Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-L-W-W

Greece vs Spain Team News

Greece

Pantelis Chatzidiakos received a red card against Sweden and is now suspended. The defender is the only absentee for the home team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pantelis Chatzidiakos

Spain

Ansu Fati was named in the initial 25-man squad for the World Cup Qualifiers. The Barcelona man, however, picked up an injury and has been replaced by Raul de Tomas of Espanyol in the squad.

Brais Mendez replaced the injured Yeremi Pino in the squad, while Diego Llorente was drafted in in place of Eric Garcia, who is also injured.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greece vs Spain Predicted XI

Greece Predicted XI (3-5-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Dimitris Goutas, Gerasimos Mitoglou, Georgos Tzavellas; Athanasios Androutsos, Anatasios, Manolis Siopis, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Tsimikas; Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Masouras

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Gavi; Rodrigo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata

Greece vs Spain Prediction

Greece are mathematically still in the running for World Cup qualification as they are four points behind the playoff spot. However, anything less than a win on Thursday will automatically rule them out of contention.

Spain could seal a second-place finish with a point against Greece but will look to win as they chase automatic qualification. The visitors have a strong squad and should get the win on Thursday.

Prediction: Greece 1-2 Spain

Edited by Vishal Subramanian