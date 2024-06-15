“Greediest footballer in the world”, “Most overrated player” - Fans furious with 26-year-old Spain star despite 3-0 win in Euro 2024 clash v Croatia

Fans on X have blasted Spain midfielder Dani Olmo after he had an underwhelming cameo in their 3-0 win against Croatia. La Roja got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start at the Olympiastadion Berlin (Saturday, June 15).

Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a good finish, before Fabian Ruiz doubled Spain's advantage three minutes later, finding the bottom-right corner. Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal became the youngest player (16) to assist a goal at the Euros, brilliantly setting up Dani Carvajal in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half to make it 3-0.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente subbed off Pedri for Dani Olmo in the 59th minute, however, the latter failed to have an impact. During his 31 minutes on the pitch, he created zero chances, and completed just 11 out of 14 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent. Moreover, he lost three duels and landed no shots on target.

Despite La Roja sealing an impressive 3-0 win against Croatia, one fan posted:

"Dani Olmo might just be the greediest footballer in the world."

Another fan wrote:

"Dani Olmo is the most overrated player I’ve ever seen"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Ferran torres is better than dani olmo," one fan insisted

"There's no way you're telling me that Fermin and Baena would've played worse than "Dani Olmo" did," one fan said

"Spain’s second half attacking substitutions is probably one of the worst I’ve seen; Dani Olmo playing like Godfred Asiamah," another wrote

"That Dani Olmo cameo was embarrassing to watch. Can’t stand his archetype of player," another added

"Dani Olmo isn't doing himself any favours. Skills and panache isn't as impressive to the coach or the serious fans as good decision making and playmaking is, in a team. Poor really," one fan bluntly said

"I absolutely despise wingers like Dani Olmo man. No pace no tech no sauce no vision, why is he even a winger?" one fan questioned

"Dani Olmo is not suppose to be in this game, guy is so selfish," one fan said

Spain 3-0 Croatia: Who was the Player of the Match in Euro 2024 clash?

Spain got off to the perfect start in their Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-0 win, currently topping Group B with three points from their first game. Despite having a lesser xG (1.91) to Croatia's 2.48, their first-half performance was enough for them to seal all three points.

Let's take a quick look at who the Player of the Match was.

Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon was given the highest rating (8.9) of any player, as per FotMob. The 27-year-old made five top saves and eight recoveries. In addition, he saved Bruno Petkovic's penalty in the 80th minute to ensure La Roja kept a clean sheet.

Italy face Albania later tonight in the other Group B game of Euro 2024. Spain will be aiming to maintain their winning run in their next fixture against Italy on June 20.