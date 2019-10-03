Greenville's Clowes named League One Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. – Greenville Triumph SC midfielder Paul Clowes has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 26 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

Clowes recorded a goal and assist as Triumph SC took a 3-1 victory against Toronto FC II on Friday night, which moved the club closer to clinching a place in the League One Playoffs next month. Clowes is the second consecutive Greenville player to earn the award, with last week’s winner Carlos Gomez also earning selection to the Team of the Week this week.

USL League One Team of the Week

GK – Akira Fitzgerald, Richmond Kickers: Fitzgerald recorded a five-save shutout as the Kickers earned a scoreless draw on the road against playoff contender FC Tucson on Saturday night.

D – Christian Diaz, Forward Madison FC: Diaz completed 6 of 7 dribbles, won 17 of 25 duels and made 12 recoveries as Madison recorded a 1-0 victory against North Texas SC on Sunday night.

D – Kevin Coiffic, Lansing Ignite FC: Coiffic completed 85 of 94 passes, won 7 of 8 duels and recorded seven clearances, three interceptions and nine recoveries in Ignite FC’s 1-1 draw with Tormenta FC.

D – Conner Antley, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Antley recorded one assist and three chances created and completed 4 of 4 dribbles while winning two tackles and making two interceptions in South Georgia’s draw with Lansing.

D – Tony Walls, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Walls scored once, had two chances created and made three interceptions, three clearances and four recoveries in the Red Wolves’ victory against Orlando City B.

M – Nick Moon, Lansing Ignite FC: Moon recorded one goal on two shots, had four key passes and made three interceptions and seven recoveries in Lansing’s 1-1 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

M – Paul Clowes, Greenville Triumph SC: Clowes recorded one goal and one assist, had four chances created and completed 43 of 53 passes to lead Greenville past Toronto FC II last Friday night.

M – Carlos Gomez, Greenville Triumph SC: Gomez scored a late goal, completed 21 of 26 passes and won 10 of 11 duels in Triumph SC’s 3-1 victory against Toronto last Friday night.

M – Amirgy Pineda, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Pineda had one assist, completed 25 of 30 passes overall and notched three chances created while also making five recoveries in Chattanooga’s key win against Orlando.

M – J.C. Banks, Forward Madison FC: Banks completed 22 of 27 passes, won 13 of 18 duels and had three key passes to help lead Madison to a 1-0 victory against North Texas SC on Sunday night.

F – Cameron Saul, Greenville Triumph SC: Saul scored once, had three shots overall and completed 11 of 14 passes in Greenville’s 3-1 victory against Toronto FC II on Friday night.