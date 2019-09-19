Greenville's Gomez Named League One Player of the Week

Greenville Triumph SC midfielder Carlos Gomez has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 25 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

Gomez scored a hat trick to lead Greenville to a 4-0 victory against fellow playoff contender FC Tucson on Friday night at Legacy Early College, solidifying the side in third place in the League One standings with three weeks of the regular season remaining.

USL League One Team of the Week

GK – Brian Sylvestre, Forward Madison FC: Sylvestre recorded a six-save shutout and made 15 recoveries as the Flamingos took a 1-0 victory on the road against the Richmond Kickers on Saturday night.

D – Wyatt Omsberg, Forward Madison FC: Omsberg won 6 of 10 duels, completed 47 of 60 passes and made four clearances as Madison earned a shutout victory on the road against Richmond.

D – Evan Lee, Greenville Triumph SC: Lee won 9 of 11 duels, 6 of 7 aerials, made seven clearances and completed 25 of 32 passes to help Greenville earn a shutout victory against FC Tucson.

D – Wahab Ackwei, Richmond Kickers: Ackwei completed 69 of 78 passes, made seven clearances and won 3 of 3 tackles as the Kickers were narrowly edged out by Forward Madison FC.

M – Arturo Rodriguez, North Texas SC: Rodriguez recorded two goals, one assist and was credited with nine chances created across two victories for NTSC that sealed the League One regular season title.

M – Richard Danso, North Texas SC: Danso had one goal, one assist and completed 57 of 66 passes and 8 of 15 dribbles across North Texas’ pair of wins against Richmond and South Georgia.

M – Carlos Gomez, Greenville Triumph SC: Gomez scored a hat trick and had another five chances created in completing 20 of 26 passes overall in Greenville’s big victory against FC Tucson.

M – Rafael Mentzingen, Lansing Ignite FC: Mentzingen had one goal, one assist, made nine recoveries and completed 20 of 27 passes in Lansing’s 4-3 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

F – Ronaldo Damus, North Texas SC: Damus had a hat trick in North Texas’ 4-0 midweek victory and then chipped in an assist as NTSC rallied past South Georgia Tormenta FC to clinch the League One regular season title.

F – Tumi Moshobane, Lansing Ignite FC: Moshobane continued his recent stellar form with a pair of goals that helped Lansing earn a 4-3 win against Chattanooga and clinch a place in the League One Playoffs.

F – Jordan Perruzza, Toronto FC II: Perruzza scored a pair of goals to lead Toronto to a 3-2 victory against Orlando City B on Friday night.