Gremio vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Gremio will invite Alianza Lima to Arena do Grêmio in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Wednesday. They met in the first leg in Lima last week, and the visitors registered a 2-0 win.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last three games in all competitions. After a loss in the first leg, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Defender Gustavo Martins scored an 80th-minute equalizer in that match.

The visitors failed to build on their win in the first leg and suffered a 2-0 loss to Cusco in their Liga 1 Clausura campaign opener on Saturday. They saw their unbeaten streak end after nine games and will look to bounce back here.

Gremio vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice thus far. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 2-1 lead. Notably, both teams have kept clean sheets in their wins in this fixture.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

The visitors have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games in all competitions.

Imortal Tricolor are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, playing out five draws. Notably, all games have produced under 2.5 goals.

They went unbeaten at home in the group stage of the Sudamericana, winning two of the three games.

The visitors went winless on their travels in the group stage of the Libertadores, conceding two goals apiece in three games.

Gremio vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Imortal Tricolor are winless in their last three games, conceding seven goals while scoring just twice. Notably, they have won three of their last four home games and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

El Equipo del Pueblo have failed to score in their two away games in July and will look to improve upon that record here. They have suffered just one loss in all competitions in May and are strong favorites.

The visitors have a comfortable two-goal lead on aggregate and will likely play defensively and sit back. With that in mind, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Gremio 1-1 Alianza Lima

Gremio vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More