Gremio vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

Gremio will welcome America Mineiro to the Arena do Grêmio in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in seven games across all competitions in their previous outing, falling to a 3-0 away loss against Flamengo. They fell to sixth place in the league table following the defeat, with Flamengo climbing to third place with three points.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions and were held to a 2-2 draw against Athletico Paranaense. They came back from two goals down thanks to second-half goals from Wellington Paulista and Danilo Avelar, who scored deep in injury time. They remained in 18th place in the league table with eight points from 10 games.

Gremio vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions since 1998. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with six wins to their name. The visitors have just one win to their name and five games have ended in draws.

The visitors recorded a 3-1 win when the two teams last met in Serie A in 2021.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last 10 games in the Serie A.

The visitors have suffered defeats in three of their last four away games in the league.

Gremio are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season and three of their five wins in the league have come at Thursday's venue.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their last three games and have kept two clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 22 goals in 10 games.

Gremio vs America Mineiro Prediction

Imortal Tricolor have enjoyed a solid run at home, winning 11 of their 15 games at Thursday's venue this season. Gremio are unbeaten at home against the visitors and all six of their wins against America Mineiro have come at home.

Coelho have got their league campaign off to a slow start, with just two wins from 10 games. They have suffered defeats in three of their four away games in the competition and might struggle in this match.

Considering the visitors' winless run at Thursday's venue and recent form, we back the home team to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Gremio 2-1 America Mineiro

Gremio vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luo Guofu to score or assist any time - Yes

