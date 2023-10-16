Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Gremio and Athletico Paranaense go head-to-head at the Arena do Gremio on Wednesday (October 18).

Gremio failed to move into second place in the standings, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Internacional in their last outing before the international break. Renato Gaucho’s men have won only one their last five games — losing twice — with that victory (1-0) coming over Palmeiras on September 22.

With 44 points from 26 games, Gremio are third in the league table, level on points with Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Athletico, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Red Bull Bragantino. Thta followed a 2-0 defeat to Coritiba on October 1, which snapped their eight-game unbeaten run.

With 41 points from 26 games, Wesley Carvalho’s men are eighth in the points table, level on points with seventh-placed Fluminense.

Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 45 meetings, Gremio boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Athletico have picked up 12 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 11 times.

Gremio have won their last five home games in the league and boast the third-best home record in the Serie A, picking up 32 points from 13 games.

Athletico have lost just one of their last 10 games across competitions, winning four, since August.

Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Paranaense have struggled away from home in recent weeks and now face the daunting challenge of taking on a Gremio side who have been near impenetrable at home this season.

Nevertheless, expect an end-to-end affair, with Gaucho’s men to claim all three points.

Prediction: Gremio 2-1 Athletico

Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of their last seven clashes.)