Gremio vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Gremio host Atletico Goianiense at the Arena do Gremio in Brazil's Serie A on Monday, with both sides not having the best of starts to their seasons.

Gremio are currently bottom of the league, having not yet registered a win this season.

Tiago Nunes' side have only gained two points from their opening six league fixtures and will most likely be part of a relegation scrap throughout the campaign.

Atletico Goianiense have not been in good form either, having won only one of their last six games across all competitions. Eduardo Barroca's side are currently 11th in the league with a win potentially taking them into the top six.

O Dragão está pronto para enfrentar o Grêmio! Na tarde deste sábado o elenco trabalhou no CT do Internacional. Todos os detalhes, coletiva do zagueiro Éder e relacionados estão no site oficial do Atlético Goianiense: https://t.co/qVfZSvwQFP



🇹🇹⚽🔥#GRExACG #Dragão pic.twitter.com/gNUOlOzJVb — Atlético Goianiense (@ACGOficial) July 3, 2021

With both sides in terrible form, one should not expect Monday's game to be a very exciting affair.

Gremio vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

Gremio have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Atletico Goianiense, winning three of them.

Gremio came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides clashed back in December 2020. Goals from Dudu and Diego Churin were enough to secure all three points for Gremio, with Gustavo getting on the scoresheet for Atletico Goianiense.

Gremio Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Atletico Goianiense Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Gremio vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Janderson will be a huge miss for Atletico Goianiense

Gremio

Gremio have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to Juventude last time out. Brenno is available for selection again after having tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Alisson, Manoel, Leo Chu, Leonardo, Maicon and Thiago Santos are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alisson, Manoel, Leo Chu, Leonardo, Maicon, Thiago Santos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense

Natanael and Janderson will miss Monday's game through suspension.

Meanwhile, Joao Paulo and Ronald Pereira are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Joao Paulo, Ronald Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Natanael, Janderson

Gremio vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brenno; Diogo Barbosa, Geromel, Paulo Miranda, Rafinha; Bobsin, Matheus Henrique; Ferreira, Jean Pyerre, Douglas Costa; Diego Souza

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Miguel; Igor, Eder, Oliveira, Dudu; Willian Moraes, Marlon Freitas; Arthur, Andre Luis, Pablo Dyego; Ze Roberto

Gremio vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Both sides are in terrible form, but Gremio have not yet registered a win this season and it seems unlikely that they will be able to do so against Atletico Goianiense.

We predict Atletico Goianiense will come out on top in a rather dull affair.

Prediction: Gremio 0-1 Atletico Goianiense

