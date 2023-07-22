Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Gremio and Atletico Mineiro lock horns at the Arena do Grêmio on Sunday.

The Imortal Tricolor are unbeaten in their last nine home games against Luiz Felipe Scolari’s men and will look to extend this impressive run.

Gremio booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil last time out when they beat Bahia on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Renato Gaúcho’s side now turn their attention to the Serie A, where they saw their three-match winning streak come to an end on July 9 courtesy of a 2-0 home loss to Botafogo.

With 26 points from 14 matches, Gremio are currently third in the league table, one point behind second-placed Flamengo.

Elsewhere, Atletico Mineiro failed to find their feet as they were held to a goalless draw by Goias last Tuesday.

Scolari’s men have now gone seven consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing twice and claiming five draws since June’s 1-0 victory over Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores.

With 21 points from 15 matches, Atletico Mineiro are currently 12th in the Serie A table but could move into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Gremio boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Atletico Mineiro have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Scolari’s side have failed to win their last nine visits to the Arena do Grêmio, losing six and picking up three draws since a 1-0 victory in September 2013.

Gremio are unbeaten in seven of their eight home games in the league this season, picking up five wins and two draws.

Mineiro have failed to win their last six Serie A matches, losing twice and picking up four draws since June’s 1-0 victory at Cruzeiro.

Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Buoyed by their Copa do Brasil triumph, Gremio will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to close the gap on first-placed Botafogo. Gaúcho’s men take on an out-of-sorts Atletico Mineiro side and we fancy them picking up all three points.

Prediction: Gremio 2-1 Atletico Mineiro

Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the teams)