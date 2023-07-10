Gremio vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023

Gremio take on Bahia at the Arena do Grêmio in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

A place in the semi-finals will be up for grabs after both sides played out a 1-1 draw in last week’s reverse leg.

Gremio failed to return to winning ways as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Botafogo when the sides met on Sunday.

Prior to that, Renato Gaúcho’s men saw their three-match winning streak come to an end on July 5 as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahia in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final clash.

Next up for the Imortal Tricolor is an opposing side who have failed to win their last four meetings, losing once and picking up three draws since July 2022.

Bahia, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cuiaba last Saturday.

Renato Paiva’s men have now gone four straight games without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras on June 22.

While Bahia will be looking to return to winning ways, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are without a win in six consecutive matches.

Gremio vs Bahia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Gremio boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bahia have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Gremio are on a four-game unbeaten run against the Paiva’s men and have lost just one of their last eight meetings since September 2020, claiming four wins and three draws.

Bahia are without a win in six consecutive away matches in all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since May’s 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama.

Imortal Tricolor have won all but one of their last five home matches, with their loss to Botafogo at the weekend being the exception.

Gremio vs Bahia Prediction

Following last week’s result, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Arena do Grêmio as both sides look to reach the semi-finals. Barring the defeat to Botafogo, Gremio have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we fancy them coming away with the win.

Prediction: Gremio 2-1 Bahia

Gremio vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Gremio’s last seven matches)

