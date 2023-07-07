Gremio vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9, 2023

Gremio and Botafogo go head to head in a thrilling Brasileiro Serie A top-of-the-table clash at the Arena do Gremio on Sunday (July 9).

While the Estrela Solitaria set out in search of a fifth straight league win, Gremio will look to make it five home wins on the bounce. Gremio needed a 95th-minute strike from Cuiabano to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bahia in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Renato Gaucho’s side now return to league action, where they're on a three-game winning streak since a 3-0 loss to Flamengo on June 11. With 26 points from 13 games, Gremio are second in the league table, seven points behind leaders Botafogo.

Botafogo maintained their fine run of results last time out with a 2-0 home win over Vasco da Gama. Cláudio Cacapa’s men have gone six games without defeat across competitions, winning four since a 1-0 loss to Athletico Paranaese on June 3.

While Botafogo will look to extend their lead at the top of the table, next up is a Gremio side who have won their last five meetings since September 2018.

Gremio vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 34 meetings, Gremio boast a superior record in the fixture.

Botafogo have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Gremio are on a five-game winning streak against the Estrela Solitaria since a 2-1 loss in April 2018.

Cacapa’s men have won all but one of their last five games, with a 1-1 draw against Deportes Magallanes on June 30 being the exception.

The Imortal Tricolor are unbeaten at home this year, picking up 13 wins and four draws in 17 games across competitions.

Gremio vs Botafogo Prediction

Gremio and Botafogo head into the weekend as two of the most in-form sides in the top flight, so expect an exciting contest at the Arena do Gremio.

While both sides boast the firepower needed to get the job done, the Imortal Tricolor should claim all three points and extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Gremio 3-1 Botafogo

Gremio vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio

Tip 2: First to score - Gremio (The hosts have opened the scoring in the last five meetings between the two sides.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes.)

