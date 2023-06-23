Gremio vs Coritiba Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023

Gremio and Coritiba go head-to-head at the Arena do Gremio in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday (June 25). Having failed to win the last four meetings in the fixture, the Coxa will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts.

Gremio returned to winning ways in style, thrashing ten-men America Mineiro 3-0 on Thursday. That followed a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Flamengo on June 11, which snapped their four-game winning streak.

With 20 points from 11 games, Renato Gaucho’s side are third in the standings, seven points behind first-placed Botafogo.

Coritiba, meanwhile, failed to stop the rot last time out, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Internacional at home. Antonio Carlos Zago’s men have now gone 12 games without a win, losing eight since a penalty shootout win over Criciuma in the Copa do Brasil in March.

Coritiba remain rooted to the bottom of the league table, picking up just four points from 11 games.

Gremio vs Coritiba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 31 meetings, Gremio boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Cortina have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Gremio have won all but one of their last six home games against the Coxa, with a goalless draw in August 2015 being the exception.

Coritiba are without a win in eight away games, losing seven, since a 3-0 win over Hunaita in the Copa do Brasil in February.

The Imortal Tricolor are unbeaten at home this year, picking up 12 wins in 16 games.

Gremio vs Coritiba Prediction

Gremio will be licking their lips as they welcome the challenge of a Coritiba side who are without a win in 12 games. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, Gaucho’s side should come away with all three points at home.

Prediction: Gremio 3-1 Coritiba

Gremio vs Coritiba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio

Tip 2: First to score - Gremio (Gaucho’s side have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Coritiba.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides.)

