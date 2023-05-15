Gremio vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

Gremio will welcome Cruzeiro to the Arena do Grêmio in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts are the second-most successful team in the competition, winning it five times. Only the visitors have a better record, winning it six times. Gremio last lifted the trophy in 2016 while Cruzeiro were last crowned champions in 2018.

The hosts booked their place in the round of 16 with a 3-1 win on aggregate over ABC and the visitors eked out a narrow 2-1 win over Nautico in the previous round.

The hosts were eliminated from the first round last season, so they have already seen an improvement this campaign. The visitors were eliminated from the round of 16 last time around and will be looking to progress to the next round this season.

Gremio vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 43 times in all competitions since 1997. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 20 wins, though the hosts are not far behind with 16 wins. Just seven games between the two teams have produced stalemates.

Interestingly, despite the two teams making a combined 17 appearances in the final of the Copa do Brasil, they have never crossed paths in the competition.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last six home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins in that period.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in three of their four games in the Copa do Brasil this term. The visitors have played just two games in the Cup, keeping one clean sheet and failing to score in the other game.

Gremio are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, though the last three games have ended in draws.

Gremio vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Imortal Tricolor have seen a drop in form recently and have just one win from their last six games. Nonetheless, they have gone unbeaten at home in all competitions and will look to make the most of their home advantage.

Celeste have won five of their last six games in all competitions and have kept four clean sheets in these games as well. They have scored seven goals in their last two away games, without conceding a goal.

The visitors recorded a 1-0 win when the two sides met in Serie A last month. Cruzeiro head into the clash in better form than the hosts and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Gremio 1-2 Cruzeiro

Gremio vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suárez to score or assist any time - Yes

