Gremio vs Estudiantes prediction, preview, team news and more | 2024 Copa Libertadores

Gremio will welcome Estudiantes to Estádio Couto Pereira in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday. The visitors are set to finish at the bottom of the Group C table while the hosts are assured of a place in the knockout round and need a win to finish as the table toppers.

The hosts met Huachipato in the Libertadores earlier this week, recording a 1-0 away win, bouncing back with a victory after suffering a 2-0 loss to RB Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A last week.

The visitors have endured a three-game winless run in all competitions but arrested their losing streak after two games on Monday, playing out a 1-1 draw against Godoy Cruz in the Argentine Primeira Division.

Gremio vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with three wins. The visitors have just one win to their name and one game has ended in a draw. They last met in the reverse fixture in April with Gremio recording a 1-0 away win.

Trending

Gremio form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Gremio vs Estudiantes Team News

Gremio

Cristian Pavón and Geromel returned to training and might start from the bench. Mathías Villasanti has been called up by the Paraguay national football team for the friendly games and is unavailable. Jhonata Robert, Mila, and André Henrique remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Jhonata Robert, Mila, André Henrique

Doubtful: Cristian Pavón, Geromel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mathías Villasanti

Estudiantes

Santiago Ascacibar, Guido Carrillo, and Eric Meza are nursing injuries and have not traveled with the squad to Brazil while Fabricio Iacovich is also unavailable as he is with the Argentina football team at the Olympics. Tiago Palacios is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Santiago Ascacibar, Eric Meza, Guido Carrillo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tiago Palacios

Unavailable: Fabricio Iacovich

Gremio vs Estudiantes Predicted XI

Gremio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marchesín; João Pedro, Rodrigo Ely, Walter Kannemann, Reinaldo; Dodi, Pepê, Franco Cristaldo; Everton Galdino, Yeferson Soteldo, Diego Costa

Estudiantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matías Mansilla; Eros Mancuso, Luciano Lollo, Zaid Romero, Gaston Benedetti; Enzo Pérez, José Sosa, Fernando Zuqui, Franco Zapiola; Edwuin Cetré, Javier Correa

Gremio vs Estudiantes Prediction

Imortal Tricolor have won two of their last three games in all competitions while keeping two clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They have won their last three Libertadores games while keeping clean sheets and are strong favorites. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture.

Los Pincharratas are winless in their last three games in all competitions, suffering two losses while conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their five away games in the Libertadores, failing to score in three games, and are likely to struggle here

Considering the current form of the two teams and Gremio's unbeaten home record in this fixture, the hosts are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gremio 2-0 Estudiantes