Gremio vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Gremio will aim to pick up their first Serie A win of the season when they welcome Flamengo to the Arena do Grêmio on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will aim to build on their win over Palmeiras and begin the new campaign with consecutive victories.

Gremio opened their league campaign with a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Ceara SC last week.

However, they quickly bounced back to winning ways as they beat Brasiliense 2-0 in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil tie on Wednesday.

In a one-sided affair, Ricardinho and Jean Pyerre scored in either half as newly appointed head coach Tiago Nunes watched his side cruise to a vital first leg win.

The hosts will now aim to build on that performance when they take on a rampant Flamengo side at home.

Flamengo, on the other hand, claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Palmeiras in their opening league game. Pedro's 75th-minute strike was all that separated both sides at the Maracana Stadium.

The win saw Rogério Ceni's men extend their unbeaten run to 13 games across all competitions. Their last defeat came back on April 15, when they were beaten 3-1 by Vasco de Gama in Campeonato Carioca.

Flamengo currently occupy sixth place in the Serie A table, eight spots above Sunday's hosts who are in 14th place.

Gremio vs Flamengo Head-To-Head

A look at the head-to-head statistics between Gremio and Flamengo shows the results have been pretty neck and neck in this fixture. Gremio have 16 wins to Flamengo's 15 victories, and 10 games have ended all square.

Flamengo are currently on an seven-game unbeaten run against Gremio. Their last encounter came back in January this year, when Flamengo claimed an emphatic 4-2 victory at the Maracanã.

Gremio Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Flamengo Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Gremio vs Flamengo Team News

Gremio

The hosts will be without the services of Alisson and Douglas Costa as they have been ruled out with injuries. Luiz Fernando, Aldemir dos Santos Ferreira, and Diego Souza are out due to COVID-19.

Injured: Alisson, Douglas Costa

COVID-19: Luiz Fernando, Aldemir dos Santos Ferreira, Diego Souza

Flamengo

Flamengo will be without duo Cesar and Thiago Maia, who are both unavailable for selection. Rodrigo Caio and Gabriel Barbosa have been summoned for international duty with Brazil for their World Cup qualifiers. Giorgian De Arrascaeta had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Injuries: Thiago Maia, Cesar

COVID-19: Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Unavailable: Rodrigo Caio, Gabriel Barbosa

Gremio vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Victor; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Walter Kannemann, Bruno Cortez; Lucas Silva, Jean Pyerre; Thiago Santos, Jhonata Robert, Ricardinho; Léo Chú

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves (GK); Filipe Luis, Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique, Mauricio Isla; Diego, Gerson; Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho, Bruno Henrique; Pedro

Gremio vs Flamengo Prediction

Gremio and Flamengo are two of the biggest sides in the Brazilian top flight and so we expect a thrilling contest on Sunday. However, Flamengo have been the better side in recent months and we predict they will continue their dominance over the hosts and claim all three points.

Prediction: Gremio 1-3 Flamengo

Edited by Shardul Sant