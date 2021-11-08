Gremio vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Gremio and Fluminense will battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A matchday 31 fixture on Tuesday.

The home side will be looking to return to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat away to Internacional on Saturday. Former Shakthar Donestk stalwart Taison scored the winning goal in the 40th minute.

Fluminense triumphed by the same scoreline over Sport Recife on home turf. David Braz scored a last-gasp winner for the hosts in the sixth minute of injury time.

The victory helped the Tricolor climb to eighth spot in the table with 42 points garnered from 30 matches. Gremio are second from bottom on 26 points.

Gremio vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Gremio have 20 wins from their last 45 matches against Fluminense. Tuesday's visitors have 12 wins to their name, while 13 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July when Cesar Pinares' penalty on the stroke of fulltime gave Gremio a 1-0 away victory.

The hosts have been in poor form, with just one win registered in their last 10 league games while they are currently on a four-game losing streak. Fluminense have three wins from their last five league games.

Gremio form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Fluminense form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Gremio vs Fluminense Team News

Gremio

Leo Pereira is the only injury concern for the hosts while Bruno Cortes and Thiago Santos are both suspended.

Furthermore, Miguel Borja, Gabriel Chapecó and Mathías Villasanti have all been called up by the Colombian, Brazilian and Paraguayan national teams respectively.

Injury: Leo Pereira

Suspension: Bruno Cortez, Thiago Santos

International duty: Miguel Borja, Gabriel Chapeco, Mathías Villasanti

Fluminense

Gabriel Teixeira (thigh), Hudson (ACL) and Ganso (broken arm) are all unavailable due to injuries. Raul Bobadilla is a doubt for the trip to Gremio.

Injuries: Gabriel Teixeira, Hudson, Ganso

Doubtful: Raul Bobadilla

Suspension: None

Gremio vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Gremio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brenno (GK); Vanderson, Walter Kannemann, Pedro Geromel, Rafinha; Lucas Silva, Alisson, Jean; Ferreira, Jaminton Campaz, Douglas Costa

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Marcos (GK); Marlon, David Braz, Nino, Samuel Xavier; Martinelli, Andre; Jhon Andrade, Henrique Luiz; Fred, John Kennedy

Gremio vs Fluminense Prediction

The visitors have been the more consistent side but home advantage means that Gremio come into the game as slight favorites to emerge triumphant.

That should count for little though, as their poor run of form does not look likely to end anytime soon. Neither side have sparkled in attack this season and this could be a game of few chances.

We are backing Fluminense to emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Gremio 0-1 Fluminense

Edited by Peter P