Gremio vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:10 GMT
Palmeiras v Gremio - Brasileirao 2025 - Source: Getty
Gremio and Fortaleza square off in Brasileiro Serie A on Tuesday

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Gremio and Fortaleza go head-to-head on Tuesday. Renato Paiva’s men have failed to win their last six visits to the Arena do Gremio since May 2012 and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Gremio failed to arrest their slump in form on Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Palmeiras, courtesy of an early strike from Facundo Torres at Allianz Parque.

Mano Menezes’ side have now failed to taste victory in five consecutive games (3L, 2D), a run which has seen them crash out of the Copa Sudamericana after losing 3-1 on aggregate against Peruvian outfit Alianza Lima.

Gremio have picked up 17 points from their 15 Serie A matches so far to sit 14th in the league standings, level on points with 15th-placed Vitoria.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Elsewhere, Fortaleza turned in an attacking show of class at the weekend, when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino at Arena Castelao.

Paiva’s men had failed to win their previous nine matches across all competitions, losing eight and picking up one draw. They were unbeaten in seven games preceding this run (2W, 5D).

With just 14 points from 15 league matches, Fortaleza are currently 18th in the Serie A standings, one point behind 16th-placed Vasco da Gama, who sit just outside the relegation zone.

Ad

Gremio vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • With six wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Gremio holds a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
  • Fortaleza have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.
  • Gremio are on a run of nine back-to-back home games without defeat, claiming four wins and five draws since April’s 2-0 defeat against Flamengo.
  • Fortaleza have failed to win their last 14 away matches across all competitions, losing seven and picking up seven draws since beating Sport Recife 2-0 in the Copa do Nordeste back in February.
Ad

Gremio vs Fortaleza Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Bragantino, Fortaleza will head into Tuesday’s game in high spirits as they look to put together a fine run of form and steer clear of the danger zone. However, Gremio have been rock-solid at home this year and we are tipping them to secure all three points.

Prediction: Gremio 2-0 Fortaleza

Gremio vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio to win

Ad

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

About the author
Joshua Ojele

Joshua Ojele

Twitter icon

Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.

Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.

Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications